Roman Catholic Priests Protest In Akure Over Killing Of Priests In Benue By Herdsmen — Nigeria Today

Following the recent killings by Fulani Herdsmen in Benue State (killing of 2 priests, catechist and 15 church members), the Catholic Priests in Akure, according to the story shared by Facebook user, Sam, all dressed in black and staged a massive protest.

Below is what Sam wrote…

‘Catholic priests on a peaceful protest in Akure against the killings of Catholic priest in Benue and threat to the church and the body of Christ’.







