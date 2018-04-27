Roman Catholic Priests Protest In Akure Over Killing Of Priests In Benue By Herdsmen — Nigeria Today

Roman Catholic Priests Protest In Akure Over Killing Of Priests In Benue By Herdsmen
Following the recent killings by Fulani Herdsmen in Benue State (killing of 2 priests, catechist and 15 church members), the Catholic Priests in Akure, according to the story shared by Facebook user, Sam, all dressed in black and staged a massive protest.
Below is what Sam wrote…
‘Catholic priests on a peaceful protest in Akure against the killings of Catholic priest in Benue and threat to the church and the body of Christ’.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!