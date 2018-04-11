Roman Goddess shades BamBam for wearing Laura Ikeji’s wig — Nigeria Today

Roman Goddess shades BamBam for wearing Laura Ikeji’s wig

Curvy Instagram celebrity Roman Goddess never ceases to find ways to stay in the news.

The newly married slay queen in her latest post on social media shaded evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, BamBam.

She revealed she wore a wig given to her by fashionista Laura Ikeji.

There are currently mixed reactions on the internet after it was exposed that Laura Ikeji gave her wig to Ex Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate Bambam to cover her hair.

One reaction that has come out in the open is that of Instagram slay queen, Roman Goddess, who took to the online platform to share her thoughts.

