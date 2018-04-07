Ronaldinho: Messi's better than Ronaldo & I'd love to play with him one more time! - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

Ronaldinho: Messi’s better than Ronaldo & I’d love to play with him one more time! – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Ronaldinho: Messi's better than Ronaldo & I'd love to play with him one more time!
Goal.com
Ronaldinho considers Lionel Messi to be a better player than Cristiano Ronaldo and wishes he had spent longer alongside the Argentine at Barcelona. The Brazilian icon was at the peak of his powers at Camp Nou when a fresh-faced teenager emerged from …
Pele says Neymar like Lionel Messi not Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano's being rested more than Messi – and it's showing
Neymar: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi claim made by legend Pele
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!