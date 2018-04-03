Ronaldo becomes first player to score in 10 successive Champions League games — Nigeria Today

Ronaldo becomes first player to score in 10 successive Champions League games

Cristiano Ronaldo made history on Tuesday by becoming the first player ever to score in 10 successive Champions League games.

The Portuguese forward opened the scoring in Turin after just three minutes and added a second on the hour with a sensational overhead kick, taking him to 14 goals in this season’s competition.

The 33-year-old Portugal star had shared the previous record with former Manchester United team-mate Ruud van Nistelrooy, who scored in nine consecutive matches between 2002 and 2003.

“We saw what Ronaldo is and always has been – a player of an extraordinary level who along with Leo Messi is achieving the greatest heights,” Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, said after the match.

