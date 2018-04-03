 Ronaldo double powers Real to win over Juventus — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ronaldo double powers Real to win over Juventus

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score in 10 successive Champions League games as he struck twice for holders Real Madrid in a 3-0 win at Juventus in Tuesday’s quarter-final first leg.

Real Madrid’s Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C) scores during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg football match between Juventus and Real Madrid at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on April 3, 2018.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Ronaldo grabbed the opening goal in Turin after just three minutes and added a second on the hour with a sensational overhead kick, taking him to 14 goals in this season’s competition.

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala was sent off on 66 minutes before Ronaldo set up Marcelo to cap the rout and leave Real in complete control of the tie going into the second leg in Madrid on April 11.

The post Ronaldo double powers Real to win over Juventus appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.