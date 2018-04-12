Ronaldo penalty sends Real through after thrilling Juve fightback — Nigeria Today

Ronaldo penalty sends Real through after thrilling Juve fightback

Cristiano Ronaldo showed nerves of steel to score an injury-time penalty and send holders Real Madrid into the semi-finals of the Champions League in dramatic circumstances. The Spanish side progressed to the last four despite losing 3-1 to Juventus on Wednesday but won a thrilling tie 4-3 on aggregate. Juventus looked to have staged a stunning revival at the Santiago Bernabeu to force extra time after Mario Mandzukic scored twice in the first half.

