Ronaldo Puzzled By Juve Protests — Nigeria Today

Ronaldo Puzzled By Juve Protests

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he does not understand why Juventus protested the penalty call on Vazquez.

Real Madrid won the first leg 3-0 away, but were behind by that same margin at the Bernabeu.

As the match looked destined for extra time, Mehdi Benatia clattered into Lucas Vazquez and a penalty was awarded.

Buffon protested the decision vehemently and was sent off for dissent.

And Ronaldo believes it was a clear penalty and is perplexed Juve protested it.

“I really don’t understand why they were protesting, but football is like that,” he said. “If they didn’t make the foul, Lucas would score the goal. We’re happy to be in the semi-finals.”

