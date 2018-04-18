Ronaldo scores with backheel flick, saves Madrid from loss - FOXSports.com — Nigeria Today

Ronaldo scores with backheel flick, saves Madrid from loss – FOXSports.com
FOXSports.com
Ronaldo scores with backheel flick, saves Madrid from loss
MADRID (AP) Cristiano Ronaldo scored with a late backheel flick to help Real Madrid salvage a 1-1 home draw against Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish league on Wednesday. Ronaldo netted the 87th-minute equalizer with a subtle touch of the ball with his …
