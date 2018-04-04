Ronaldo's Bicycle Kick Sends Juventus Stock to Eight-Month Low - Bloomberg — Nigeria Today

Ronaldo’s Bicycle Kick Sends Juventus Stock to Eight-Month Low – Bloomberg
|
Bloomberg
|
Ronaldo's Bicycle Kick Sends Juventus Stock to Eight-Month Low
Bloomberg
Juventus Football Club SpA shares fell in Milan to an eight-month low after the team was defeated 3-0 by Real Madrid in Turin in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal that included a spectacular bicycle-kick goal by Cristiano Ronaldo …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!