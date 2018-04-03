 Ronaldo’s outrageous bicycle kick caps emphatic Real win — Nigeria Today
Ronaldo’s outrageous bicycle kick caps emphatic Real win

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Football, Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo scored with a bicycle kick which was outrageous even by his standards to lead Real Madrid to an emphatic 3-0 win away to Juventus in their Champions League quarter-final, first leg on Tuesday. With his back to goal, Ronaldo launched himself into the air to meet Dani Carvajal’s chipped ball and produced a perfectly-executed bicycle shot which flew past keeper Gianluigi Buffon and put Real 2-0 ahead. Ronaldo had got Real off the mark with a third-minute goal, scoring for a record 10th successive Champions League game.

