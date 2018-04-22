Rotana signs five-star hotel in Egypt's New Cairo City - Hotelier Middle East — Nigeria Today

Rotana signs five-star hotel in Egypt’s New Cairo City – Hotelier Middle East
|
Hotelier Middle East
|
Rotana signs five-star hotel in Egypt's New Cairo City
Hotelier Middle East
Rotana is set to sign a new management agreement in the capital of Egypt at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2018. The agreement for a new 200-room five-star in New Cairo City will bring the company's total inventory in the country to 726 keys. "The …
Rotana Announces New Five Star Property in Egypt
Arjaan by Rotana Participates in Arabian Travel Market 2018
Rotana scoops 16 awards at World Travel Awards 2018 together with Middle East's Leading Travel Personality Award …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!