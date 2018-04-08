ROUND-UP: Awoniyi, Kalu Score In Belgian Play-Offs; Obi Stars In Torino Win - Wetinhappen Magazine (blog) — Nigeria Today

ROUND-UP: Awoniyi, Kalu Score In Belgian Play-Offs; Obi Stars In Torino Win – Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi, on loan from Liverpool, was on target for Mouscron in their 2-1 home win against 10-man Kortrijk in Group A of the Belgian Europa League qualifying play-offs on Sunday. Also in action was Abduljeleel Ajagun for Kortrijk …
