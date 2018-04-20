Roundtable: Who is the greatest Penguin -- Sidney Crosby or Mario Lemieux? - ESPN — Nigeria Today

Roundtable: Who is the greatest Penguin — Sidney Crosby or Mario Lemieux? – ESPN
ESPN
Roundtable: Who is the greatest Penguin — Sidney Crosby or Mario Lemieux?
Sidney Crosby broke Mario Lemieux's Pittsburgh Penguins mark for career postseason points with a goal and an assist in the Penguins' 5-0 rout of the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series. Crosby established a record of 173 …
