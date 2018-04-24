Row in NASENI over renewal of EVC’s tenure — Nigeria Today

Row in NASENI over renewal of EVC’s tenure

A row has broken out in the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) over the renewal of the tenure of its Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Prof. Mohammed Haruna.

President Muhammadu Buhari is the substantive chairman of the board of the agency.

Minister of Science and Technology Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu in January recommended to the President the renewal of the tenure of NASENI EVC and two others.

The others are Prof. Eli Jajere Bala (Director-General, Energy Commission of Nigeria) and Dr. Mohammed Jibrin (Director-General, National Board for Technology Incubation).

But the delay by Buhari in approving the request of the Minister in the last four months has created a crisis of confidence among top directors and staff of the agency leading to a division.

While the EVC continued his stewardship ahead of official approval by the President, the Director of Administration has directed all Heads of Departments and workers to stop relating with him.

The police and security agents have been ordered to beef up security in NASENI following report of a likely violent clash by the two factions of workers in the agency.

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Students(NASU) and the Academic Staff Union of Research Institutes (ASURI) have planned separate pro and anti-EVC rallies today in NASENI.

ASURI is backing Haruna for another tenure but NASU is against the EVC.

It was also learnt that the crisis in NASENI has split top officials of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology with one of the aides to the minister implicated in an attempt to override the renewal letter sent to the President.

Onu, in a January 26 letter to the President recommended the renewal of the tenure of the EVC of NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Haruna and two others.

In an April 13 letter, Chief of Staff to the President Abba Kyari advised the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha to transmit the recommendation for the renewal of NASENI DG to the President.

But while the approval of the President was being awaited, the Director of Administration and Human Resources Mr. A.K. Hassan in a memo asked all Heads of Departments to stop relating with the EVC or receiving instructions from him.

But on April 20, 2018, the EVC faulted the Director of Administration’s memo to Heads of Departments and staff.

The EVC’s counter-memo said: “Mr. A.K. Hassan, the Director of Administration and Human Resources was not authorized by either the EVC/CE, Permanent Secretary (PS) of Federal Ministry of Science and Technology (FMST), the Honourable Minister of Science and Technology or the NASENI Governing Board (NGB) to issue such circular and should therefore be ignored.”

“You are advised to continue with your normal activities as there is no cause for alarm. New appointment or renewal of tenure already predetermined by God will be made public by government in due course.”

A top source in government said: “We are aware of the tension in NASENI especially threats by workers’ unions to stage separate protests. The police and relevant security agencies have been alerted to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

“I can tell you that necessary pre-emptive steps have been taken by the police and security agencies accordingly.”

