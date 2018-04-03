Rubery couple John and Pat Godrich celebrate diamond wedding anniversary - Bromsgrove Advertiser — Nigeria Today

Rubery couple John and Pat Godrich celebrate diamond wedding anniversary – Bromsgrove Advertiser
Rubery couple John and Pat Godrich celebrate diamond wedding anniversary
A COUPLE who have lived in the same house in Rubery for 70 years are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary. John and Pat Godrich, who are both aged in their 80s, met at the old West End dance hall in Birmingham in 1956, where they shared their …
