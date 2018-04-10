 Rudeboy Features Reminisce On 'Is Allowed' — Nigeria Today
Rudeboy Features Reminisce On ‘Is Allowed’

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Music

Rudeboy is out with another track titled Is Allowed. He teams up with Alaga Ibile Reminisce on this track and we predict it to be a hit.

Enjoy!

