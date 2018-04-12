Ruggedman Bags Honorary Award — Nigeria Today

Ruggedman Bags Honorary Award

Nigerian rapper, Ruggedman has been conferred an honorary award by Africa Integrity Prize (ACP 2018).

The rapper shared the letter of conferment of honour he received from the organisation which appreciates people of integrity, on his Instagram page. The letter states that “the status of prize for Integrity in Arts, be awarded to Mr. Michael Ugochukwu Stephens” (aka Ruggedman).

Ruggedman is known for his stance for integrity and justice, which forms a core part of his music. The rapper has severally been involved in social issues where he spoke for justice and equality, such acts earned him the recent recognition he received – Africa Integrity Prize.

See his post below.

Source – Tooxclusive

The post Ruggedman Bags Honorary Award appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

