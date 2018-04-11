Ruggedman clashes with popular Police Officer on Social Media — Nigeria Today

Ruggedman clashes with popular Police Officer on Social Media
Ruggedman has clashed with a popular police officer on social media.
The police officer is Opeto Dolapo Badmus, fondly known as ASPBadmus.
The clash was over the death of a young man who died from injuries meted on him by some police officers.
Drama started wen the PRO gave update on the said issue, explaining that investigation is currently going on by the Lagos state commissioner of police, Edgar Imohimi.
Ruggedman who seemed to be tired of this’usual response’ from the police then reacted.
In a series of subsequent posts, both parties were able to air their opinion however, the clash came to an end but not without the female officer mentioning that she was totally disappointed in him for saying that the police was shielding the bad eggs.
Check out the posts here:
Man feared dead after being beaten by SARS officers for refusing a phone check . . There is currently confusion in Ogba,Lagos, following the assault of a young man, yesterday, by some SARS officers. . . According to eyewitnesses, the incident happened at Haruna Bus stop. It was gathered that the victim had just stepped out of an eatery when he was accosted by some SARS officers who demanded a phone check, but he refused. . . Angered by his refusal, they descended heavily on him, as seen in the video above. According to an eyewitness, “They demanded to see his phone, which he refused. The next thing was them harassing him and tied him all up. . . I heard he died though, but not sure about it. Another source said he’s in the hospital as those in the area didn’t allow SARS officials drop him when they noticed he was convulsing, so they took him to a private hospital.”
