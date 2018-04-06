Ruggedman romances Police, drops ‘Is Police Your Friend’ video — Nigeria Today

Ruggedman romances Police, drops ‘Is Police Your Friend’ video

By Ayo Onikoyi

Ruggedman has finally released the visuals for his much talked about song “is Police Your Friend?”

Ruggedy Baba is really out to ensure that the Nigerian police start doing the right thing, so they can get on the people’s good side.

The star studded music video features the likes of comedians Frank Donga, Mr Hyenana. Actors Doris Simeone and Ijebu. Alongside fashion stylist Jerry of 710 Vision and singer Water.

According to the rapper, “some clips you see in the video might not be for the weak-hearted, but we have to face reality and know when a menace has to be stopped.”

The song was produced by Seanz Beat while the man behind the visuals is Dr Nell.

Recall that Ruggedman’s romance with the police started with the anti-SARS crusade, which ultimately earned him ambassador of the “Police and the Youth’ concert which held late last month.

