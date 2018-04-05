Rumored 4K Chromebook could make the Pixelbook look like old news — Nigeria Today

Rumored 4K Chromebook could make the Pixelbook look like old news
The list of supported devices for Chrome OS is now a little longer. A new 4K Chromebook has appeared in its midst, suggesting that the Pixelbook’s fancy display may no longer rule the roost in the near future.
The post Rumored 4K Chromebook could make the Pixelbook look like old news appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!