Rumpus over plan to convert Oyo royal house to mini-stadium — Nigeria Today

Rumpus over plan to convert Oyo royal house to mini-stadium

The Agunloye royal descendants family of Oyo town has kicked against plan by a member of the House of Representatives, Akeem Adeyemi, to turn Aremo Quarters in Oyo town to a mini-stadium. They said such move would not only undermine the family heritage, but distort the history of the ancient town.

Adeyemi, who is also a biological son of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, is a prince of the Alowolodu ruling house. He is representing the people of Afijio, Atiba, Oyo East and Oyo West local government areas at the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

The lawmaker was quoted to have said during an empowerment programme held last month that he had concluded plans to convert the Aremo of Oyo quarters to a mini-stadium to be named Oba Olayiwola Adeyemi III Arcade.

Aremo is the heir apparent being the first male child of the Alaafin of Oyo, with an official residence adjacent to the palace of the Alaafin. Historically, all quarters inside Alaafin’s palace are replicated in a miniature form in the official residence of the Aremo and has been handed down from generation to generation.

The Alowolodu and Agunloye are the two ruling houses that produce the king to the throne of the Alaafin of Oyo alternatively.The lawmaker was quoted to have said that the sum of N75 million had been approved and earmarked for the project but the Agunloyes noted that such a move is an indication of ignorance of the historical significance of the quarters.

Quoting the words of a historian of the Yoruba race, Rev. Samuel Johnson, the group noted that the institution of Aremo is well entrenched in Oyo tradition and recognised to the laws of Oyo State as the Chiefs Law Cap 28, Laws of Oyo State.

The statement signed by Prince Azeez Ladigbolu, Prince Moshood Agbailaka, Princess Matilda Gbadegesin and Prince Ademola Adeladan called on those connected with the pet project of a mini-stadium to look for land elsewhere.

