Run-Up to GE14: What does the Cambridge Analytica exposé mean for GE14? - The Edge Markets MY — Nigeria Today

Run-Up to GE14: What does the Cambridge Analytica exposé mean for GE14? – The Edge Markets MY



The Edge Markets MY Run-Up to GE14: What does the Cambridge Analytica exposé mean for GE14?

The Edge Markets MY

THE big question being asked in the US and globally today is whether Facebook should be blamed for a data breach that allowed Cambridge Analytica (CA) to harvest 50 million user profiles to help the Trump campaign. With the UK data analytics firm …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

