‘Runtown May Face Arrest For Sponsoring His Fake Blackmail ‘Sex Tape’ – Eric Many — Nigeria Today

‘Runtown May Face Arrest For Sponsoring His Fake Blackmail ‘Sex Tape’ – Eric Many

Emerging reports have it that Runtown is at risk of arrest over claims by his label, Eric Many Records that the singer sponsored the story of his rumored sex tape, to ridicule Eric Many Records’ image.

In an alleged chat between Eric Many Records Owner, Prince Okwudili, and a popular PR agent identified as Kevin that recently went viral, it was deduced that Prince Okwudili threatened to deal with the rebellious singer by leaking his sex tape.

This came after the label slammed a Federal High Court injunction on the singer, restraining him from performing and recording till he settles his debt.

However, the label has issued a disclaimer and distanced itself from such action. While reacting to the widely circulated story, the label immediately issued a statement to deny being behind the sex tape story and went ahead to launch an investigation alongside investigative agencies in that regard.

A statement by Eric Many reads;

‘preliminary findings have revealed that the released sex tape and Whatsapp chat purportedly leaked by Runtown’s label is totally fake and a badly executed stunt by the artist himself. Investigations have led to the capture of a suspect (name withheld) who confessed to using a fake Instagram account to spread the false sex tape leak on Runtown’s request.’ ‘We have maintained from the beginning of this saga that Eric Many has a verifiable court injunction against Runtown and we’ll not resort to blackmail or cheap social media stunts as we believe in the rule of law. Investigations are on-going as regards the leaked sex tape story and we’ll let the law take its full course’ the statement said.

In reaction to the story, Prince Okwudili Umenyiora, Chairman of Ericmany Records, stated that he would never comment on the Runtown issue openly as he remains the baby of the Label company, and that “after every war comes peace.”

Eric Many General Manager Johnson Adumike also reacted to the recent development saying;

‘Ericmany has been vindicated but we refuse to be drawn into media war with Runtown who the label made and will therefore not destroy.’

While reacting to the issue, a former Ericmany staff who is closer to Runtown said;

‘Moreover, trying to use a sex tape to black mail Runtown is just like using a bottle of whisky to blackmail a drunk.’

The post ‘Runtown May Face Arrest For Sponsoring His Fake Blackmail ‘Sex Tape’ – Eric Many appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

