Runtown Set To Release Two Songs Featuring Nasty C — Nigeria Today

Runtown Set To Release Two Songs Featuring Nasty C

Nigerian singer, Runtown who is currently in loggerheads with his record label Eric Many over alleged breach of contract is set to drop two new songs today, April 4th, 2018.

According to a tweet by the singer, fans should look out for the lyrical miracles of South African rapper, Nasty C, on one or both of Runtown’s coming releases.

He stated that the materials would be out in public on the night of April 4th, 2018. He added that he worked with Nasty C on the songs.

The duo had previously worked together on a Coke Studio promoted song titled ‘Said’ which went on to garner massive airplay across the continent. It is expected that the forthcoming songs will be bigger and better.

See tweet below;

Two bangers tonight with my bro @Nasty_CSA — Runtown (@iRuntown) April 4, 2018

The post Runtown Set To Release Two Songs Featuring Nasty C appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

