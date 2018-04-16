Russia 2018: Akande canvasses support for Super Eagles — Nigeria Today

Russia 2018: Akande canvasses support for Super Eagles

Prof. Adeolu Akande, a former Chief of Staff to Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, has called for support for the Super Eagles ahead of the forthcoming World Cup in Russia.

Akande made the call in Ibadan on Monday during a visit to him by the Oyo State chapter of Sports Writers’ Association of Nigeria (SWAN).

The SWAN team was led by its Chairman, Niyi Alebiosu.

Akande, who is also a governorship aspirant in the state, said the support by Nigerians would spur the team to success.

“For our national team to excel, we all have to support it with all means and I see the team making us proud in Russia .

“The team has done well in all the friendly matches played so far and I don’t want them to be judged by the loss to Serbia,

“I am sure with our collective support and encouragement, the Super Eagles will fly in Russia,’’ he said.

He commended the leadership of SWAN in the state for rebranding the association, urging it not to relent on the feats so far attained.

Akande also pledged to support SWAN, urging other well-meaning citizens to support the association.

In his remarks, Alebiosu thanked Akande for hosting the delegation in spite of his busy schedule.

“I want to thank you on behalf of all members of the association for honouring us inspite of the short notice.

“ We really appreciate this and wish you best of luck in all that you desire.

“We appreciate your pledge to support the association and we promise to maintain our integrity. We also promise to promote sports positively in the state and beyond, ‘’ Alebiosu said.(NAN)

The post Russia 2018: Akande canvasses support for Super Eagles appeared first on Vanguard News.

