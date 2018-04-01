Russia 2018: Eagles gets Innoson Motors backing — Nigeria Today

Russia 2018: Eagles gets Innoson Motors backing

Super Eagles participation at the World Cup got a boost as Innoson Motors has agreed to support the Fly me to Russia committee set up by the Ministry of Sport.

Owner of Innoson Motors, Chief Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma (OFR) assured the committee that he would make cash donations after the Easte holidays and commended the Minister of Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung for leading the team to his office in Nnewi.

“I have never seen a minster that will make himself available for this kind of visit. It shows that the Minster of Sports have the drive to see that his ministry doesn’t fail. I am sure if we have many like him Nigeria will be a better place for all,” Chukwuma added.

He also wished the Eagles well as they continue their preparation for the Mundial. “I think we have a bunch of players who are talented and ready to do Nigeria proud. The coach, Gernot Rohr has also shown that he has the wherewithal to do well with the team in Russia. I will definitely support them as we hope they can do us proud.”

Dalung commended Chukwuma for his kind gesture and called on other well-meaning Nigerian, corporate, organization and state government to support the committee raise funds for the Super Eagles.

The committee, headed by the President of Para Powerlifting Nigeria, Queen Uboh Idris, said her committee is working with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on the project.

Other members of the committee are former internationals, Samson Siasia, Augustine Eguavoen and Waidi Akanni; Uche Okowa and James Adel, Special Assistant to the Commissioner of Sports in Delta State.

