 Russia 2018: Eagles mustn't rely solely on Mikel – Akinwunmi - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Russia 2018: Eagles mustn’t rely solely on Mikel – Akinwunmi – New Telegraph Newspaper

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


New Telegraph Newspaper

Russia 2018: Eagles mustn't rely solely on Mikel – Akinwunmi
New Telegraph Newspaper
The Nigeria Football Federation 1st Vice President, Seyi Akinwunmi, has said the Super Eagles must not be over-reliant on their talismanic captain Mikel Obi even though he predicted the team will fly when the FIFA World Cup takes centre stage next June

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.