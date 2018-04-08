Russia 2018: Super Eagles can reach semi-final – Kanu — Nigeria Today

Russia 2018: Super Eagles can reach semi-final – Kanu

Former Nigeria captain Nwankwo Kanu has predicted that the Super Eagles may reach the 2018 World Cup semi-final.

The former Super Eagles captain said he believes strongly that the team can reach the semi-final because they are young and talented.

Kanu who spoke in Lagos on Friday, added that, “One thing I have seen in this present Super Eagles is that there are talented and young players in the team who can do well in any tournament.

“We have 25 players in the team who are very good and doing well in their various clubs, all they just need to do is to have the readiness and determination to reach the semi-final stage of the World Cup and they can even go beyond that.

“I know that our group is tough but it is not impossible for the Super Eagles to qualify and go as far as the semi-finals in the tournament.”

On recent friendly matches, the former Arsenal striker added, “Friendly matches are part of the game and it helps any serious team to make necessary corrections and prepare well for the World Cup.”

