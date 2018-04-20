 Russia 2018: Why Super Eagles Don’t Perform Well At World Cups – Amokachi — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Russia 2018: Why Super Eagles Don’t Perform Well At World Cups – Amokachi

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Former Super Eagles star, Daniel Amokachi has identified the major reason behind the team’s inability to perform well at FIFA World Cups. He said the “money factor” was responsible for the dismal performance of the Super Eagles at football’s biggest showpiece. Amokachi said, “The only thing that causes confusion most of the time is the […]

The post Russia 2018: Why Super Eagles Don’t Perform Well At World Cups – Amokachi appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.