Russia registers 7 ceasefire violations in syria over past 24 hours – Ministry - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Russia registers 7 ceasefire violations in syria over past 24 hours – Ministry – Vanguard

Russia registers 7 ceasefire violations in syria over past 24 hours – Ministry

Vanguard

Russia has registered seven ceasefire violations in Syria, while Turkey has recorded two truce breaches over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday. Vladimir Putin. Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Over the last 24 hours, the …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

