Russia says US will want dialogue after Syria strikes: agencies - Yahoo News — Nigeria Today

Russia says US will want dialogue after Syria strikes: agencies – Yahoo News
|
USA TODAY
|
Russia says US will want dialogue after Syria strikes: agencies
Yahoo News
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The United States will want to maintain a dialogue with Russia about strategic stability following Western missile strikes on Syria, Russian news agencies cited a Russian Foreign Ministry official as saying on Sunday. "There is every …
Can Big Brother Russia Save Syria From The “West”?
Russia Claims Chemical Attack In Syria Was Staged By Britain
UN rejects Russia's bid to condemn airstrikes on Syria
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!