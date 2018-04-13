 Russian claims that UK staged Syria gas attack 'a blatant lie' - The Guardian — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Russian claims that UK staged Syria gas attack ‘a blatant lie’ – The Guardian

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Guardian

Russian claims that UK staged Syria gas attack 'a blatant lie'
The Guardian
The UK has denounced as “a blatant lie” Russian claims that the country's intelligence services were responsible for staging “the fake chemical weapons attack” in Douma, Syria, as a pretext for launching a possible wider military assault on the Syrian
Threat of Western strikes hangs over Syria, US, France assail Assad at UNReuters
Why has Trump been threatening to attack Syria? (Hint: It's probably not about Syria.)Washington Post
The Latest: US envoy says Trump won't be rushed on SyriaABC News
The Punch –New York Times –USA TODAY –CBC.ca
all 2,374 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.