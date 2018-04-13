Russian claims that UK staged Syria gas attack 'a blatant lie' - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Russian claims that UK staged Syria gas attack ‘a blatant lie’ – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Russian claims that UK staged Syria gas attack 'a blatant lie'
The Guardian
The UK has denounced as “a blatant lie” Russian claims that the country's intelligence services were responsible for staging “the fake chemical weapons attack” in Douma, Syria, as a pretext for launching a possible wider military assault on the Syrian …
Threat of Western strikes hangs over Syria, US, France assail Assad at UN
Why has Trump been threatening to attack Syria? (Hint: It's probably not about Syria.)
The Latest: US envoy says Trump won't be rushed on Syria
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!