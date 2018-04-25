Russian Military Practicing Combat Skills In Sea Of Japan - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

Russian Military Practicing Combat Skills In Sea Of Japan – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Russian Military Practicing Combat Skills In Sea Of Japan
Independent Newspapers Limited
Ships from Russia's Pacific fleet have been holding live-fire drills in the Sea of Japan, according to video released by the Russian Defense Ministry. Anti submarine ships Admiral Tributs and Admiral Vinogradov along with the guided missile cruiser …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!