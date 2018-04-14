Russian officials warn of 'consequences' after US-led airstrikes on Syria - Fox News — Nigeria Today

Russian officials warn of ‘consequences’ after US-led airstrikes on Syria – Fox News
|
Fox News
|
Russian officials warn of 'consequences' after US-led airstrikes on Syria
Fox News
Russian officials on Friday warned of “consequences” after President Trump announced his approval of U.S.-led military strikes in Syria against the Russian-backed regime of Bashar al-Assad. Immediately following Trump's address to the nation, loud …
Russia warns of 'consequences' over air strikes
US Upholds Its Red Line in Syria, While Steering Clear of Russia's
Russian lawmaker: US strikes on Syria violate international law
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!