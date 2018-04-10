Russian spy: Yulia Skripal discharged from hospital - BBC News — Nigeria Today

Russian spy: Yulia Skripal discharged from hospital – BBC News
BBC News
Russian spy: Yulia Skripal discharged from hospital
Yulia Skripal, the poisoned daughter of Russian ex-spy Sergei, has been discharged from hospital. The 33-year-old left Salisbury District Hospital on Monday and has been taken to a secure location. The hospital said: "This is not the end of her …
