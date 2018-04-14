Russian World Cup stadium finally gets its grass — Nigeria Today

Russian World Cup stadium finally gets its grass
Russia’s perpetually late World Cup stadium in Samara had some good news to report exactly two months before kickoff: it is finally getting its grass. Twelve gleaming white lorries filled with rolls of the precious pitch arrived Saturday in the Volga River city from Germany. Photographs proudly tweeted by the regional administration also showed nine […]
The post Russian World Cup stadium finally gets its grass appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!