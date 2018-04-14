Russian World Cup stadium finally gets its grass — Nigeria Today

Russian World Cup stadium finally gets its grass

Russia’s perpetually late World Cup stadium in Samara had some good news to report exactly two months before kickoff: it is finally getting its grass. Twelve gleaming white lorries filled with rolls of the precious pitch arrived Saturday in the Volga River city from Germany. Photographs proudly tweeted by the regional administration also showed nine […]

The post Russian World Cup stadium finally gets its grass appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

