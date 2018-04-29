Russia’s attempt to block Telegram crashes the country’s internet — Nigeria Today

Russia’s attempt to block Telegram crashes the country’s internet

After prevailing in court against encrypted messaging service Telegram, Russian regulators and security officials found that trying to ban something on the internet is easier said than done.

The post Russia’s attempt to block Telegram crashes the country’s internet appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

