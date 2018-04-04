Russia's Central Bank Mulls Ethereum System for Pan-Eurasian Payments — Nigeria Today

Russia’s Central Bank Mulls Ethereum System for Pan-Eurasian Payments
The Central Bank of Russia may use its ethereum-based Masterchain software to communicate financial messaging across the Eurasian Economic Union.
