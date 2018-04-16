Ruto blames cartels for drop in maize prices, influx of imports - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today

Ruto blames cartels for drop in maize prices, influx of imports – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Ruto blames cartels for drop in maize prices, influx of imports
Daily Nation
Deputy President William Ruto has admitted that cartels are frustrating maize farmers as prices continue to drop. The drop in prices have been attributed to the bulk importation of cheap maize. Mr Ruto, however, defended the government from accusations …
Registration of farmers to cut out brokers ripping off NCPB
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!