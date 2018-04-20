 Ruto urges Turkana communities to use cultural activities to foster peace - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ruto urges Turkana communities to use cultural activities to foster peace – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Ruto urges Turkana communities to use cultural activities to foster peace
The Star, Kenya
DP William Ruto dancing with Turkana dancers at the Cultural Festival held in Lodwar town on Friday. /DPP. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Deputy President William Ruto has urged leaders along the Kerio Valley to use cultural exchange

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.