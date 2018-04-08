 Rwanda Embassy in Nigeria marks 1994 genocide — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Rwanda Embassy in Nigeria marks 1994 genocide

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Rwanda, at the weekend, held its yearly remembrance of the genocide that took place in 1994, under the theme “Remember, Unite and Renew.” Officials of the Rwandan Embassy in Nigeria and other guests on Saturday gathered at the Nicon Hilton Hotel Abuja. The Ambassador of Rwanda to Nigeria, Mr. Kamanzi Stanislas, in his address, pointed […]

Rwanda Embassy in Nigeria marks 1994 genocide

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.