Rwandan court denies bail to Congo refugees accused of inciting violence - Xinhua — Nigeria Today

Rwandan court denies bail to Congo refugees accused of inciting violence – Xinhua
|
Voice of America
|
Rwandan court denies bail to Congo refugees accused of inciting violence
Xinhua
KIGALI, April 30 (Xinhua) — A court in southern Rwanda Monday denied bail to 22 Congo refugees who are accused of inciting violence during the February protests at Kiziba refugee camp in western Rwanda, local media reported. Muhanga High Court in …
Police Fire Teargas at Refugees in Camp in Western Rwanda
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!