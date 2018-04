Rwandan radio station loses its operating license - News Ghana — Nigeria Today

Rwandan radio station loses its operating license – News Ghana



News Ghana Rwandan radio station loses its operating license

News Ghana

The proprietor of Rwanda's radio station Amazing Grace Christian Radio on Wednesday said it has taken legal actions over the revocation of broadcasting license for airing a sermon that was perceived as discriminatory against women. “On Thursday, April …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest