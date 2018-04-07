 Rwanda's president names new finance minister in reshuffle - Reuters — Nigeria Today
Rwanda’s president names new finance minister in reshuffle – Reuters

Rwanda's president names new finance minister in reshuffle
KIGALI, April 7 (Reuters) – Rwanda's President Paul Kagame appointed Uzziel Ndagijimana as finance minister in a cabinet reshuffle, his office said. Kagame swept to a landslide victory in a presidential election last year, securing a third term in
