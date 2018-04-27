S.J. Clarkson to direct Star Trek 4, will be movie franchise’s first female director — Nigeria Today

S.J. Clarkson to direct Star Trek 4, will be movie franchise’s first female director

The Defenders and Jessica Jones television director S.J. Clarkson has reportedly been hired to direct Star Trek 4, the still-untitled fourth installment of Paramount Pictures’ rebooted Star Trek movie franchise.

The post S.J. Clarkson to direct Star Trek 4, will be movie franchise’s first female director appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

