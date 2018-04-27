S.J. Clarkson to direct Star Trek 4, will be movie franchise’s first female director — Nigeria Today

S.J. Clarkson to direct Star Trek 4, will be movie franchise’s first female director
The Defenders and Jessica Jones television director S.J. Clarkson has reportedly been hired to direct Star Trek 4, the still-untitled fourth installment of Paramount Pictures’ rebooted Star Trek movie franchise.
