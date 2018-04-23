S2x For Mark! AAU Female Students Jail For Realising Nud3 Video of Lecturer Online (Video — Nigeria Today

S2x For Mark! AAU Female Students Jail For Realising Nud3 Video of Lecturer Online (Video

A magistrate’s court in Ekpoma, Edo State where two former students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU) were arraigned in August, 2012, on eight counts charge bordering on alleged conspiracy, stealing, unlawful detention and frivolous petition, has convicted the AAU students and further vindicated the lecturer. The former students were sentenced to one and two years’ […]

The post S2x For Mark! AAU Female Students Jail For Realising Nud3 Video of Lecturer Online (Video appeared first on Timeofgist.

