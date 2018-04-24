 S2x-For-Marks! What Monica Osagie Told OAU Panel – Counsel — Nigeria Today
S2x-For-Marks! What Monica Osagie Told OAU Panel – Counsel

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Dr Abiola Akinyode-Afolabi, the defence counsel for Miss Monica Osagie, the alleged victim in the s*x-for-marks scandal at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, said on Tuesday that her client affirmed before an investigative panel that Prof. Richard Akindele deliberately failed her because she refused his s3xual demand. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Osagie had […]

