 SA prosecutors to charge ex president Zuma’s son with homicide — Nigeria Today
SA prosecutors to charge ex president Zuma’s son with homicide

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

South African prosecutors will charge former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane with homicide after a 2014 car crash that left one woman dead, a spokesman said, reversing a previous decision not to do so. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) gave Duduzane Zuma a two-month deadline that expired at the end of March to make representations […]

