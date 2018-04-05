 Sacked Benue lawmaker, Herman Hembe dumps APC for PDP — Nigeria Today
Sacked Benue lawmaker, Herman Hembe dumps APC for PDP

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

A three-time member of the House of Representatives from Konshisha Federal Constituency, Hon. Herman Hembe has decamped from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. The Court had declared the seat of the lawmaker vacant and ruled that Mrs. Dorathy Mato, who won the All Progressive Congress (APC) party ticket for […]

