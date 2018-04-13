Sad! Nigerian man shot in the head by South African police — Nigeria Today

Sad! Nigerian man shot in the head by South African police

The alleged killer cop reportedly claimed that the Nigerian man attempted to stab him during a stop-and-search operation

A South African police officer has allegedly shot a Nigerian man in the country.

The victim identified as ThankGod Okoro from Ogbaku in the Awgu local government area of Enugu state was said to have been shot in the head by the officer on April 9, 2018, at Hamburg, Florida West Rand in Johannesburg, the country's capital.

According to the Nigerian community in South Africa, the alleged killer cop reportedly claimed that Okoro "attempted to stab him during a stop-and-search operation."

The publicity secretary of the Nigeria Union in South Africa, Habib Miller, confirmed Okoro's killing in an interview with NAN on Friday, April 13.

He said, "The union is not happy with the latest murder of ThankGod Okoro on April 9 by a member of the South African Police Flying Squad at Hamburg, Florida West Rand in Johannesburg.

"The officer who shot Okoro claimed that the young man attempted to stab him during a stop-and-search operation."

Miller added that his team has reported the case to the Florida Police Station in Johannesburg to ensure justice is served.

Consequently, he said the police have commenced investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to Okoro's killing.

The Union President also urged the South African authorities to intervene in the matter to prevent the extra-judicial killing of Nigerians in the future.

Since February 2016, no fewer than 117 Nigerians have been killed in South Africa.

